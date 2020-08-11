PADUCAH — During opening day Monday, Paducah Public Schools' teachers and staff got a first look at the school district's new brand identity system, according to Public Relations Coordinator Wayne Walden.
Walden says the system was designed to reflect the district's vision — to know each and every student by name and need — and includes an updated logo for Paducah Public Schools as well as coordinating logos for every school within the district.
Superintendent Donald Shively explained that the new logos were designed to represent frames. “People put things that are important to them in frames, and at Paducah Public Schools, each and every student is important to us. We developed our new identity to serve as a constant reminder that we focus our attention on the needs of the individual student.”
Walden says the primary logos incorporate two shades of blue, but there are also one-color and reverse versions.
“We created a flexible system that will give our schools lots of options," says Walden. "In addition to the school logos, we developed many other visual assets that will be available for our schools and extracurricular groups to use.”
The schools plan to use the new identity across a wide variety of non-athletic communications, but the tornado will remain as the athletic mascot for the district.
Shively says the tornado is a beloved symbol of tradition and pride and the new logos are in no way intended to replace the tornado.
“The tornado will always be a part of who we are. Our new logos simply give us a way to express our non-athletic identity,” Shively said.
The school says the brand identity project was managed by Robin Kelly, a Paducah Tilghman graduate and marketing consultant who lives and works in Paducah. The project steering committee included Shively and Walden as well as Teresa Spann, principal of McNabb Elementary, and Kim Ford, board member of the Paducah Publics Schools Foundation.
For additional information, contact Wayne Walden at wayne.walden@paducah.kyschools.us.