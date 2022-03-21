Lynsi Barnhill, Director of Food and Nutrition Services for Paducah Public Schools, has received national recognition for her efforts to end child hunger in Paducah.
Barnhill is one of 10 individuals to be named to the No Kid Hungry’s 2022-2023 Out of School Time Meals Champion Cohort.
In addition to her work with summer and afterschool meals for Paducah Public School students, Barnhill is co-founder of School and Transition Assistance for Youth (STAY).
The non-profit attempts to alleviate homelessness and food insecurity for students in the Paducah area.
Over the next year, Barnhill will work with the nine other champions to raise awareness for breakfast and afterschool meal programs, and work to develop promising practices to meal providers across the country.