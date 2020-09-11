PADUCAH — Despite the pandemic, the Paducah Public Schools Foundation raised a record amount of money during this year's Fred Paxton Challenge for Charities — money that will be used to support technology-based programs and enhance education for students.
During this year's Fred Paxton Challenge for Charities, 24 local nonprofits raised money from June 1 through Aug. 31. The amount of money each nonprofit raised will be matched by the Community Foundation of West Kentucky, up to $10,000 per organization.
Tony Watkins, executive director of the Community Foundation of West Kentucky, said the nonprofits collectively raised $866,457 during this year's challenge: the highest amount in the 19-year history of the campaign. Although Watkins said the total amount of matching money is still being determined, it will be at least $100,000 distributed among the participating nonprofits. The matching money will go into each nonprofit's permanent endowment fund that grows each year.
The nonprofit that raised the most money during this year's Fred Paxton Challenge is the Paducah Public Schools Foundation, which collected $428,313. That amount is higher than the foundation's previous three years combined ($120,798.92 raised in 2019, $125,367 in 2018, and $133,440 in 2017)
"It shows the passion the community has in Paducah relative to the vision we have in the building of how to ensure our children are successful," Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively said. "It wouldn't be right for me not to say 'thank you' to each and everyone that's donated, and every gift matters."
Shively said a big portion of the money raised will go toward supporting the makerspace at the Paducah Innovation Hub, such as paying for supplies. The makerspace is an area that allows students to create objects using advanced technologies, including laser engravers, 3D printers, and various power tools.
"When you see that light come on with a child, when you walk through the building, it basically brings joy and almost leaves you speechless," said Shively of the makerspace. "It's exciting and it's great for children, I think it's great for the community, and I think it will be successful as long as we're engaging our students and creating relationships with those that hire, and keeping that excitement and that love for that field here locally."
Shively said some of the money will also be used to create a new program that teaches students about virtual reality coding. Students will use Oculus Quest VR headsets in the program.
"The opportunity just to change where your mind thinks they are, and so whether that's on the Moon, whether that's on Mars, whether that's in a foreign country, whether that's maybe something back historically that's relevant to what we're doing in class that day in a history class, there are endless opportunities of how we think through that and getting our children to do that," said Shively.
Shively said virtual reality program can benefit more than just the school system.
"But the opportunities to potentially be able to provide that for businesses and industries in the community and train students that with entrepreneurism, can turn that into a business here locally to where engineers or architects are constantly needing that," said Shivel. "Or when you look at it, how you train new employees. There are a lot of applications of virtual reality. One, for example, that I've seen is Walmart for Black Fridays. Before you start training for that, they put you in that virtual reality world, what it looks like when the doors open and everybody rushes at you."
Shively said elementary, middle and high school teachers will be trained on the virtual reality program next week. Once that's done, the program will be available after school at the makerspace during this school year. The plan is to integrate the program into Paducah Tilghman High School's main schedule for the next school year.
Shively said the donations will also be used to offset the cost of internet and other technology needs for low-income families, go toward a new turf field and other things for the athletic programs, and fund scholarships and various other programs in the district.
Watkins said Paducah Cooperative Ministry raised the second most money during the Fred Paxton Challenge, with $58,729. Beyond Uganda raised the third most, with $49,909.
The namesake of the challenge, Fred Paxton, was the former board chairman of Paxton Media Group, which owns WPSD Local 6, the Paducah Sun and many other newspapers. Paxton passed away in April 2006. The matching money that is given to nonprofits each year is from an endowment fund that Paxton had set up.