PADUCAH — A long overdue plan to hire additional school resource officers is happening in Paducah Public Schools.
Funding was an issue that prevented the school district from investing in additional resource officers, but a 2019 school safety mandate and a partnership with the city of Paducah means the new hires can finally happen.
The Paducah City Commission unanimously approved a municipal order Tuesday for a memorandum of understanding between the city and the school district to hire new resource officers.
Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird says he and the city have been working with the Paducah school district to provide resource officers for more than a year when a federal grant opportunity opened up.
In July, the city was awarded up to $375,000 from the the U.S. Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services Hiring Program.
"The purpose and goal of the C.O.P.S. grant is to get a program started," Laird said. "And it allows you time to build and plan and budget for the financial side of it down the road."
The grant requires a local funding match, which the school system and the city of Paducah will share for four years.
The principal of Paducah Middle School, Allene Houston Jones, said she's wanted her students to have a school resource officers for years.
"What I would like to see is that our students see the police officers as someone they can go to, in case there is an issue," Houston Jones said. "Whether it's here in the building or when it's in the community which they live that they will recognize police officers are there to help them."
One SRO will go to Paducah Tilghman High School, one to Paducah Middle School, and one will rotate between the elementary schools. State data shows the school district serves 3,521 students across 7 schools.
"It's not just about putting a badge and a gun in a school," Laird said. "It's about putting those in there, but also building and forging relationships."
Some responsibilities laid out in the SRO's duties include helping with youth programs and assisting at risk students. Each SRO will be a certified police officers and must go through 40 hours of national SRO basic training.
"In this county alone, there was a school shooting, and then in the adjoining county there was a school shooting," Laird said. "So that is top priority for us to make sure that the schools stay safe. This is another way to do that."
After the 2018 Marshall County High School shooting, state lawmakers passed a school safety bill in 2019. One of its mandates requires additional school resource officers. The school safety bill was unfunded and the grant allows for some temporary relief for the district.
Laird said the program will set the foundation for a long-lasting program and partnership with the district.