PADUCAH — Donald Shively will remain Paducah Public Schools' superintendent. The district's board of education unanimously approved his new contract Monday night.
This comes after Shively was only given a one-year extension last year, after a photo of him in blackface at a Halloween party in 2002 was made public in 2020. Shively issued a public apology following the incident, but many called for his resignation or termination. No one spoke up either in favor of or against Shively's renewal at the meeting Monday night during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Shively's new contract will span three years, beginning July 1, 2023. His salary will remain the same as last year, at $158,236.87. He's also eligible for a 2% salary raise, alongside the district's certified employees.
This year's meeting to discuss the contract was night and day compared to a year ago. Board member James Hudson, who pushed for a one-year contract for Shively in 2022, said he's seen a lot of improvement from the superintendent in the past year.
"The things that we've asked him to do, he's done very, very well. And I really do appreciate that he's been present in the schools, and he's done a marvelous job," Hudson said.
Hudson did propose a motion to make Shively's contract a two-year deal, not three. However, that motion failed. Dr. Felix Akojie directly acknowledged Shively's blackface incident during the meeting.
"We are all aware of the changes that has gone on after the blackface issue. But, we all know that even the things that we thought has been going on in the district, Dr. Shively has done a lot of, made a lot of changes," Akojie said.
Shively said his focus remains on providing a good learning space for students and creating a positive work environment for staff members.
"Not just having good test scores, but how we build a better Paducah by holding our children here and the impact that can have for our community, our community leaders," Shively said. "As we've added a lot of additional opportunities for children through our school system in the last several years."
Last year, the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP chapter was calling for the board not to renew Shively's contract. Local 6 spoke with Paducah-McCracken County NAACP President J.W. Cleary to see what their stance is this year. Cleary said at this time, the NAACP has no comment.
Shively's new contract will run through June 30, 2026.