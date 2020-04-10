PADUCAH — Paducah Public Schools has announced it will limit its Tornado Takeout meal delivery and pickup to two days a week starting Monday.
In an announcement sent Friday night, school district spokesperson Wayne Walden says delivery and pickup will be limited to Monday and Thursday each week, starting on April 13. The announcement says the change is being made to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure for school district employees.
That does not mean students will only receive two days' worth of meals. Walden says Monday's Tornado Takeout will include meals for Monday through Wednesday, and Thursday's Tornado Takeout will include meals for Thursday and Friday.
The spokesman says nontraditional instruction paper packet pickup and delivery will continue to be held on Fridays.
More information about meal delivery locations and times can be found in the document below.