PADUCAH -- Paducah Public Schools says they are monitoring the coronavirus and preparing in case an outbreak happens.
Right now, the school system is putting an increased emphasis on hygiene and hand-washing.
Parents are urged to talk with their kids at home about the importance of hand-washing as well as practice it.
Donations of tissues and hand sanitizer to schools are also always welcomed.
The school system says it will also increase the frequency of cleaning high traffic areas and equipment.
These are all preventative measures and not an indication that something is wrong.
The school system goes on to say they will be openly communicating should any cases be confirmed in the community or in any of the schools.
You can read their full letter below.