PADUCAH — A longtime educator and administrator in Paducah Public Schools has been named the next principal of Clark Elementary School.
Paducah Public Schools on Thursday announced Kelly Workman will take over as the school's principal on July 1.
Workman has worked in education for 15 years. PPS says she taught family and consumer sciences at Paducah Tilghman High School for eight years before she moved to Clark Elementary in 2019 to serve as assistance principal.
"We're pleased to welcome Mrs. Workman as the new principal of Clark Elementary,” PPS Superintendent Dr. Donald Shively said in a statement released Thursday. “Mrs. Workman is respected as a servant-leader whose knowledge, experience, and sincere dedication will ensure success for our students, their families, and our faculty and staff."
In a statement of her own, Workman shared her excitement to serve as the school's principal.
"I am truly honored and humbled to have been selected as principal of Clark Elementary School,” Workman said. “I am eager to work alongside our dedicated teachers, staff, and parents to provide an exceptional educational experience for our students. As principal, my vision for Clark Elementary will be centered on fostering a culture of academic excellence, empowering students to reach their full potential, and cultivating a strong sense of community. Our leadership team will be committed to creating a safe, inclusive, and equitable learning environment where every student can thrive and succeed. Together, we will continue to build on Clark's rich traditions while embracing innovation and a love for learning."