PADUCAH — Paducah Public Schools are now offering virtual visits with a Baptist Health Paducah nurse practitioner through a program called Tyto.
Over the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic took students out of the classroom. With classes being held in person again, Tyto's goal is to keep students in the classroom and learning.
Paducah Public Schools Health Coordinator Jessica Colburn, who is a registered nurse, says Tyto is not only keeping students healthy, but keeping them in the classroom, too.
"Kids, if they come in, they can see the nurse, they can get assessed, and if the nurse feels like that student has come to them multiple days in a row and they need a visit, we can just simply make them an appointment. And virtually they're right there on the computer. They can see ears. They can see throats. They can listen to heart sounds," Colburn says.
The system has attachments just like patients would see in the nurse practitioner's office. The nurse practitioner can see and record the visit, so if further examination is necessary, he or she can compare the student's health. The visits will be for everyday illnesses and health concerns, such as allergies, sore throats, rashes and stomachaches.
Parents also have the ability to be on the call with their child, the nurse and the nurse practitioner. Tyto not only keeps students in classrooms, but it also helps keep their parents at work.
Colburn says Tyto has already been used successfully.
"We saw a student Thursday. We saw a student Friday. Both students were able to go right back to class. Both parents were very busy parents that have very busy jobs, and both parents got to be involved in the call, and both parents go to go right back to work, and both students got to go right back to class," Colburn says.
Insurance will cover the virtual visits, and if your child does not have health insurance, Baptist Health Paducah will work with parents on payment.
Paducah parents who want to sign their children up for Tyto can call their child's school to receive further instruction from the school nurse. In the future, Paducah parents will be able to register students for Tyto at school registration events. For more information about the program or to sign up, visit BaptistHealth.com/Tyto.