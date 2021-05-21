PADUCAH — A local school district is calling on people in the community to fill out a survey that could change how issues regarding race and equity are handled.
Paducah Public Schools is working with the University of Kentucky Education and Civil Rights Initiative to assist in its racial equity initiative.
The district plans to release surveys into the community in the next couple of weeks. The purpose is to collect community feedback on racial equity in the district.
The survey is part of the district’s racial equity initiative audit.
This audit was introduced after a photo of Paducah Superintendent Donald Shively in blackface was spread widely online last year.
The audit is being conducted independently. Researchers at the University of Kentucky are in the middle of it right now.
Researchers said they need to hear from everyone.
The survey asks people to measure how much they agree or disagree with a statement while answering open-ended questions. UK professor and Education and Civil Rights Initiative Executive Director Gregory Vincent said there is a method behind that layout.
"The goal is to have as open-ended questions as possible, so we can give people the opportunity," said Vincent. "So basically, it's how people perceive what's going on in the school district, their level of comfort. Do they feel that they belong? Are their children achieving their academic goals?"
Paducah-McCracken County NAACP President J.W. Cleary said he is happy to hear there will be a survey sent out.
"I just think that would be a great start, because I really believe that we need (to look at) this situation that happened," said Cleary. "I really believe that it would be good to have community input on it.”
Cleary said he is worried that it may not get to everyone.
"The people that it really needs to go to don't ever really see the survey, so that's the only problem that I have with any kind of survey," said Cleary. "So, I just feel like if they work hard to try to get it out to the entire community, that will help make a difference."
Students have completed their surveys already.
Paducah Public Schools Director of Pupil Personnel Will Black said staff members are in the middle of completing them now.
He said a local equity committee plans to meet next Tuesday to discuss sending it to parents and community members in the next couple of weeks.
This is phase one of three.
When all information is collected, it will be analyzed, so researchers encourage everyone to fill the surveys out.
"For me, what's really critical is we say to people: this is your school district, you know? These folks work for you. This is a central part of the community, and so you need to engage, right?" said Vincent. "It's rights and responsibility, so the more engaged people are the better we can provide that information."
Black said this is an independent study, so the surveys are completely confidential. Only UK researchers will see them.
The local equity committee will assist with the distribution of the surveys to the community.
Vincent said the researchers will reach out to organizations like the United Way and local churches for distribution.
The surveys will also be accessible online.
If you do not have access to the internet, call the Paducah Board of Education Office at 270-444-5600 to request a phone or mailed survey when they become available.