PADUCAH — The first week of school is over for some students and staff in the Local 6 Area.
Paducah Independent Schools Superintendent Donald Shively is one of several school leaders who said even with a long list of changes, everyone is slowly getting used to things.
"It's just been tremendous as far as kids excited to be here, excited to be back in school. I think our parents have been ecstatic as they drop their children off," said Shively. "The kids are going above our expectations as far as how we operate, our procedures in a pandemic and so we're very blessed."
June Harvey has been a teacher for five years, teaching AP physics for four of those years.
This is her first school year teaching online and virtual courses inside the Innovation Hub at Paducah Tilghman High School.
She showed Local 6 how she uses an application to educate her students online.
"For instance, I can send them messages on Teams, and we found out how to get onto it in the first day," said Harvey. "Let's end meeting and it actually records my lesson too, so if a kids' gone they can go ahead and get on and go see it.
Shively said, for the most part, everything has been running smoothly.
"With the first day, we were trying to get kindergarten students logged on and our first-grade students, we had a few little issues that we dealt with," said Shively. "By 8:30, 9 o'clock Monday, we were excited about how well and efficient that was rolling."
Monday through Wednesday this week was all virtual learning.
In-person learning was Thursday and Friday, with the "blue group" of students meeting on Thursday, and the "tornado group" of students meeting on Friday.
Harvey began disinfecting tables as soon as the school bell rang to switch classes.
Shively said everyone across the district is following state guidelines, including 20 students he saw gathered together as he dropped off his son off at school.
"I did circle back through. They're outside. They're not in the building, and every single one of them was wearing a mask," said Shively. "That's what we're running into, our children know our expectations and their meeting."
Shively said he hopes the community will look at the example students are following, and do the same.
"Wear your mask, please. Help ensure that we make great decisions with social gatherings at home," said Shively. "All of this with the idea of how we work together in this community for what's best for each other."
All in-person students will return next Friday to Paducah Public Schools.
The Livingston County School District has been in session with virtual learning for two and a half weeks.
Mayfield-Independent School District returned to in-person classes Wednesday.
Superintendents at both districts said they have run into a few issues, but they are adapting and happy to see students back.