PADUCAH — Paducah Public Schools says classes will resume for the Spring Semester on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
PPS Communications Coordinator Wayne Walden says the first week back, Jan. 4 - 8, the district will continue with an all-virtual schedule for all students.
On Monday, Jan. 11, the district says classes will begin in-person instruction using a hybrid schedule, as follows:
- Monday, Jan. 11 : Blue Day
- Tuesday, Jan 12: Blue Day
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: All Virtual Day — This will be an at-home virtual learning day for all students with teachers providing remote instruction.
- Thursday, Jan. 14: Tornado Day
- Friday, Jan. 15: Tornado Day
The district says it will continue with this hybrid schedule and will make adjustments as needed in keeping with the state's "Healthy at School" plan. The district says all-virtual learning will continue to be available for students who choose that option.
Additionally, Paducah Head Start Preschool will follow the following schedule for reopening for spring semester:
- The first week back, Jan. 4 - 8, all students will continue with an all-virtual schedule.
- The second and third weeks back, Jan. 11 - 22, there will be targeted small group instruction and all other students will remain with virtual learning.
- In-person instruction will start Monday, Jan. 25, with in-person students attending Monday through Thursday. Friday's will be used by Paducah Head Start Preschool staff for planning, home visits, professional development, and more thorough deep cleaning.
The preschool says it will continue with the hybrid schedule and will adjust as needed to keep with the state's "Healthy at School" plan.