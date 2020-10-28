PADUCAH — Paducah Public Schools says parents should be aware of the possibility of school moving to a temporary all-virtual learning schedule.
Several counties in the Local 6 area, including McCracken County, have been determined to be a "red zone" for COVID-19. The red zone means the county had more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population.
When a county reaches this level, schools are advised to suspend in-person school activities until the county returns to a lower level of disease activity.
PPS says they want student's families to be aware of the county level change and begin planning for the possibility that the district may have to suspect in-person learning temporarily.
PPS says families could consider making sure your child's device is in good, working order and make sure your and your child know how to access the virtual instruction content. PPS says you can find tutorials by clicking here.
If you have any questions, contact your child’s teacher or your school’s office.
PPS also says regardless of how classes are attended, Tornado Takeout will continue delivering meals once a week on Thursdays, with six days of meals provided for children ages 0 through 18.
You can see delivery times and locations for getting your child's meals by going to the district's Facebook page and website.
The district says they are working closely with the Purchase District Health Department to monitor the situation and will make a decision for students and staff on Friday, Oct. 30.
“Our goal is to continue to offer in-person learning to our students who want that, but we have to consider the guidance from the Kentucky Department of Health and the Kentucky Department of Education and the increased risk that continuing in-person learning will have for students, faculty, and staff as long as we remain in the red zone. Many of us are parents and we are sensitive to the hardships this causes such as childcare, for example,” said Healthy at School officer Amie Tooley. “If we must go to all-virtual learning, we will make every effort to provide the resources and tools that our students need to continue learning.”
You can read the full alert below: