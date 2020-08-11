PADUCAH, KY -- Paducah Public Schools has announced they will be exploring different options on how to return to school.
"Since receiving Governor Beshear’s recommendation that the start of school be delayed until September 28, I have been in constant conversation with local health officials, district leadership, and our board of education about the best path forward. We have requested and received local and regional data to analyze the local impact as opposed to the state-wide impact of the COVID-19 virus." said Paducah Public Schools Superintendent, Donald Shively.
Shively also said the specifics of the school district's plan will be announced no later than Monday, August 17.
A link to the full release can be found below.