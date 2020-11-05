PADUCAH — Paducah Public Schools says says it will move to all-virtual instruction, as recommended by the Purchase District Health Department.
The transition takes place Friday, Nov. 6 until Friday, Nov. 13, due to an increase in COVID-19 infections in the community.
PPS Communications Coordinator Wayne Walden says a decision on postseason extra-curricular activities will be announced Friday after working with the local health department.
Walden says the school's decision to stay all-virtual or return to in-person learning is a week-to-week decision and the district will evaluate the situation with the health department on Friday, Nov. 13.
Plans for the week of Nov. 16 - 20 will be announced on Nov. 13.
Walden also notes that parents and guardians should watch for more information from KINVO and Microsoft Teams.
Tornado Takeout will continue delivering meals once a week on Thursdays. Walden says six days of meals are provided for children ages 0-18. Information on delivery times and locations is available on the district web site.