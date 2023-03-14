PADUCAH — The Paducah Public School District is warning parents about THC infused candies after the district says it has been "receiving reports locally and statewide of students who have needed medical attention after accidentally overdosing on marijuana edibles that look like popular candy and snacks."
That warning came in a letter to parents obtained by Local 6. Several parents have confirmed to Local 6 that they received the letter, which does not specify if the reports received "locally" involve Paducah Public Schools students.
THC is the primary psychoactive cannabinoid extracted from marijuana. Foods infused with the compound are commonly referred to as edibles.
"Edibles can be difficult to identify and can have a minimal to no odor of marijuana," the letter reads. "Edibles can look like candy, snack products or beverages."
The letter goes on to say that the amount of THC in edibles varies. "Any child who eats the edible not knowing that it contains THC can overdose and end up in the hospital," the letter claims.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends adults who use marijuana products keep them in childproof containers and store them in places where children and pets cannot reach them.
"Consuming marijuana can make children very sick," the CDC explains. "They may have problems walking or sitting up or may have a hard time breathing. Since marijuana use has been legalized in some states, accidental marijuana poisonings in children have increased, sometimes requiring visits to the emergency room or hospitalization."
The CDC says parents can contact their health care provider, local health department if they have questions. Both the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration advise parents whose children have consumed marijuana products to call poison control at 1-800-222-1222. The CDC says to call 911 if it’s an emergency.
In its letter, the school district asks parents to share the information about edibles in the letter with their children, "and remind them that in Kentucky possession or use of edibles and beverages containing marijuana is illegal."
At the bottom of the letter, the district included two photos: One of Nerds Rope candy and another of THC infused candy labeled "Medica Nerds Rope." The wrapper of the THC infused candy includes a warning label that says "keep out of reach of children and animals," and the label says it contains 400 milligrams of THC per rope.
Here's the letter the school district sent parents: