PADUCAH — The city of Paducah has changed how your trash is picked up. Because of COVID-19 precautions, garbage collectors cannot pick up trash lying outside of bins any longer.
Roll-out bins are filling up faster as more people stay home.
Paducah Public Works Director Chris Yarber said there are things you can do, so your trash is not left behind.
"We don't want to put our employees at a higher risk for contamination, so what we do is we're not allowing them to pick up anything by hand," said Yarber.
The city is only using automatic garbage trucks to empty trash. Workers continue to wear gloves, and they have sent out reminders with rules to follow.
If trash is left outside the bin, that specific trash will not be picked up.
If yardwork materials like branches are sticking out of the top of the bin, the bin will not be emptied.
"The safer it is for the household and for the employees so we can continue these services, the better it would be for the community," said Yarber.
With more people at home, there is bound to be more trash. That is why the department recommends breaking down the items you have before tossing them.
The director said if you desperately need another roll-out bin, they can provide one for an additional $8.50.
Yarber said if you buy a bin, it may take a while to get one, and it is required that you keep it for at least three months.
However, they highly recommend that you break down your trash to fit into your bins.
"We don't want to get into the situation where people are asking for additional roll-outs at this time, because that will then cause additional labor," said Yarber. "So if they can do whatever they can to minimize the footprint of the trash in the bag, that will help."
Yarber said if you need your garbage picked up more than once, give them a call at 270-444-8511.
They will work with you to keep you and them safe in the process.
Trash is picked up from Tuesday through Friday, with commercial dumpsters (dumpsters at restaurants) picked up on Mondays. Yarber said they may pick up more trash on Mondays for those who need it.
Employees normally begin work at 7 a.m., but that has changed to 4 a.m. for the time being.
Recycling more items is another option to reducing trash.
The recycling facility adjacent to 400 State St. is still open.
Yarber said it is important to continue practicing social distancing.