PADUCAH — The American Quilter's Society has announced it is rescheduling QuiltWeek in Paducah due to concerns related to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
In a news release, AQS Founder Meredith Schroeder says QuiltWeek, which was set for April 22-25, has been rescheduled for Sept. 2-5.
"The United States, the Commonwealth of Kentucky, McCracken County, and the City of Paducah have all declared states of emergency based upon the COVID-19 outbreak. The health and safety of our attendees, vendors, participants, and volunteers are of the utmost importance to us and we believe that this is the most prudent course of action at this time," Schroeder says.
The release says QuiltWeek will still be held in the Julian Carroll Convention Center, Schroeder Expo Center, the Pavilion and the Finkel building. AQS says all reservations have been transferred to the new dates.