PADUCAH — Get you and your family in the Christmas spirit with crafts, songs, story time and pictures with Santa at the Paducah Railroad Museum's Polar Express Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with sessions at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Reservations are required. Call the Museum at 270-908-6451 or fill out the online form from the Facebook event page or at paducahrr.org to reserve your spot.
This event is included with regular admission of $6 for adults and $3 for children.