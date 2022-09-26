PADUCAH — The city of Paducah has received its 31st consecutive award for financial reporting.
The award, a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, is for the annual financial report for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2021.
The award is granted by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
It is an internationally recognized award judged by a panel.
The report included demonstrating full disclosure to communicate the city's financial history.
In a statement about the certificate, Paducah Mayor George Bray says: “GFOA characterizes Paducah’s award as a ‘significant accomplishment by the government and its management.’ Thirty-one years of financial excellence is something that should be celebrated, and because this level of financial excellence has become expected from our City, the award could easily be taken for granted. But make no mistake, the Paducah community should have full confidence in the City’s financial management as well as the transparency that is becoming part of our city culture.”
For more information about the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada's Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Program, visit gfoa.org/coa-award.