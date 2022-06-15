PADUCAH — Paducah Main Street, a government program within the city of Paducah's planning department, has been designated as an accredited Main Street community by Main Street America.
Main Street America is a nonprofit organization dedicated to revitalizing historic downtown areas. It focuses on improving local economies and quality of life through a community-driven approach. According to the president and CEO of Main Street America, Patrice Frey, the group generated $19.34 in new investments for every dollar spent for main street communities in 2021.
Paducah's main street performance is evaluated annually and had to pass rigorous performance standards to receive accreditation.
Paducah Main Street has invested in preservation of buildings, supported events, and created new jobs. Last year, downtown Paducah received more than $8.3 million in private investments, created more than 40 jobs, and benefited from more than 6,000 hours of volunteer work, according to City Planning Director Nic Hutchison.
Paducah Mayor George Bray congratulated the Paducah group for their leadership and expressed pride for downtown businesses in a statement released on Wednesday.
To learn more about Paducah Main Street, you can visit its website here.
To read more about the national Main Street America movement, you can visit its website here.