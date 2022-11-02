PADUCAH — All are welcome.
Some people struggling with substance use disorder may be hesitant to seek help or support in a group-setting because they fear they won't be accepted.
Four Rivers Behavioral Health's Wednesday evening meeting at Turning Point seeks to provide an inclusive, welcoming space. Here, attendees can come as they are.
According to a Wednesday post from Four Rivers Behavioral Health, the LGBTQ+ All Recovery meeting welcomes all, regardless of age, sexual identity, creed, religion, or lack of religion.
The meeting is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Turning Point Recovery Community Center.
If this doesn't sound like the group for you, don't worry. Turning Point hosts a variety of support groups, with meetings held every day of the week. There are meetings for veterans and their families, young people, women, and more. Check out their flyer below for more information. You can also visit their website, here.