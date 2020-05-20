PADUCAH — Paducah is beginning to reopen Wednesday with retail and restaurants opening to dine-in services on Friday. Therefore the city is planning on reopening several parks amenities on Friday and help local restaurants in the Market Square area of downtown by allowing an expansion of their outdoor seating.
“It’s been a tough few months. I am thankful we are starting to see the reopening of retail and restaurants. We can both reduce the spread of COVID19 and open our economy if we are all thoughtful and stay within public health guidelines," says Mayor Brandi Harless. "The City wants to help our local businesses as much as we can during this time. It’s time to work towards recovering, both for our health and our economy. I look forward to sharing more of these reopening announcements and positive local economic signs.
Market Square
The city says starting on Friday at 3 p.m., the east and west sides of Market Square will be closed to vehicular traffic until Monday, May 35, at 8 a.m. to allow restaurants to expand their outdoor dining.
The city says they provided around 25 picnic tables to specific restaurants that will be placed along the public parking areas for expanded seating. These weekend closures will happen until further notice. The city says more options are being developed to further expand outdoor dining.
Park Amenities
On Friday, May 22 the following parks amenities will reopen to the public with reduced hours and specific guidelines.
The city says all normal rules at these facilities still apply in addition to the new rules.
- Stuart Nelson Dog Park – Hours of operation are daily, 8 until 11:30 a.m. and 4 until 7:30 p.m.
- Dog owners must wear masks.
- Maintain social distancing.
- One person at a time should enter or exit the gates.
- Limited to no more than 10 people at one time inside each dog park.
- If people are waiting, limit your time in the park to one hour or less.
- Skatepark at Noble Park - Hours of operation are daily, 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.
- Limited to 10 participants or fewer at a time.
- Maintain social distancing.
- One person at a time should enter or exit the gate.
- No spectators inside skatepark fencing.
- Masks are recommended for spectators.
- If people are waiting, limit your time in the skatepark to one hour or less.
- Noble Park Tennis Courts – Hours of operation are daily, 7 until 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 until 7:30 p.m.
- Courts 1, 3, 5, 6, and 7 are open for singles play only.
- Courts 2 and 4 are closed.
- No spectators inside court fencing.
- Maintain social distancing on court and in spectator areas.
- Masks are recommended for spectators.
- If people are waiting, limit your time on a court to one hour or less.
Restrooms in Noble Park will have expanded hours but will close at sunset.
The city says the Parks & Recreation Department has returned a picnic table to each pavilion in the parks.
The city also says Independence Park will remain closed until further notice and the public restrooms downtown on Jefferson Street will be open until 9 p.m.
The city says Paducah City Hall will remain closed to the public until additional safety measures are in place. Crews have been installing clear, acrylic shielding in the Customer Experience area in addition to the Fire Prevention Division, Finance Department, and Commission Chambers.
The city says to use the drop-box located next to the front door on the 5th Street side for payments and correspondence. The general information phone number for City government is 270-444-8800. Also, check the city’s website for various email addresses and departmental phone numbers.
Information about changes to city services, links to resources, and other information related to COVID-19 can be found on the City’s website.