PADUCAH — If you go to downtown Paducah, you'll now see new stop signs on 5th, 6th, and 7th streets. The city will remove the traffic lights there in the next few weeks.
The city's decision to add the stop signs is based on a 2017 study. That study determined the intersections on 5th Street could go from using signals to all-way stops. Local 6 spoke with some people who drive there often to find out how this change affects them.
Kijsa Housman is the owner of art shop Make on 7th Street. Housman said she's fine with the new stop signs. She said traffic flows better, making her customers happy.
"As a business owner, anything that keeps traffic moving easily makes people happier, makes them more excited to come downtown," Housman said. "Makes them probably want to come and patronize business."
Theodora Davis said the stop signs help save time when you're driving in a hurry.
"You don't have to wait on the light, because it goes a lot faster, so it's great," Davis said. "It doesn't take as much time to go to downtown."
Last year there was a crash that damaged the traffic signals on 5th Street. The city decided to put a stop sign in place and add others up the street.
Hundreds of people on shared their concerns in the comments section of a Facebook post the city made about the signs. Leslie Ballard said: "I don't have a problem with it being a 3-way stop, I just think the placement of the signs in the middle of the road is a hazard and a nuisance."
City Engineer Rick Murphy said the old traffic lights aren't needed for today's downtown. He said the city can also remove the stop signs during parades.
"Stop signs put the decision making with the driver," Murphy said. "You stop, you go. You stop, you go. So actually, this is much more efficient for what's going on downtown."
Murphy said the city will be adding cast aluminum street signs on top of the stop signs, to show what street you're on.
The city is speaking with contractors to remove the traffic lights.