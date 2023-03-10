FRANKFORT, KY — House Majority Floor Leader Steven Rudy (R-Paducah) was recognized Friday with an award from the Kentucky League of Cities, who say he was "instrumental in ensuring that the House of Representatives heard and voted on bills important to cities."
In a statement included in a Friday release from the KLC — a membership association of more than 370 Kentucky cities — Rep. Rudy said he was honored to receive the Friend of Kentucky Cities award.
“I appreciate the working relationship I have with my local officials and with the Kentucky League of Cities, particularly as we work to make sure all levels of government are working together to serve the people of my district and our commonwealth,” Rudy said.
KLC Executive Director and CEO James Chaney thanked Rudy in the release, explaining: “A majority of Kentuckians live and work in a city, and the state’s growth is tightly connected to the success of its cities." He said the association appreciates legislators who "understand the importance of healthy, vibrant, and viable communities."
On their website, the KLC says they work to "improve quality of life through community innovation, effective leadership, and quality governance."
