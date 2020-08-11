PADUCAH -- Two Paducah residents have been arrested for reportedly stealing items from unlocked cars during overnight hours on August 1.
On August 2, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office began investigating the reports of vehicle thefts in the Lone Oak Area.
Jason Borden, 34, and Kassandra Riley, 36 were arrested and charged for stealing items such as credit cards, person information, prescription medication and a firearm.
Detectives learned that one of the stolen credit cards was used at an area business shortly after the reported thefts.
Utilizing the store security video, detectives were able to identify the suspects as Borden and Riley.
Warrants were ultimately obtained for both Borden and Riley. Borden was arrested on the outstanding warrant on August 10th, 2020. During a subsequent interview of Borden, he admitted to his involvement regarding the stolen credit card.
Riley was arrested on the outstanding warrant on August 11th, 2020. During a subsequent interview of Riley, she admitted to being the sole person responsible for taking items from multiple unlocked vehicles in the Lone Oak area. Multiple items that had been reported stolen were subsequently recovered from Riley’s residence in Lone Oak.
The two have been charged with the following.
Borden has been charged with:
- Fraudulent use of a credit card (Class D felony)
Riley has been charged with:
- Fraudulent use of a credit card (Class D felony)
- Theft by unlawful taking - Firearm (Class D felony)
- Theft by unlawful taking - Legend Drug (Class D felony)
- Theft by unlawful taking - Contents from vehicle o/$5 -- u/$10,000 (Class D felony)