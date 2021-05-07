PADUCAH — Two dozen Paducahans have been chosen to participate in a training program preparing them for jobs in software development.
The Code Labs program is being provided by Codefi, a workforce development organization based in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, which has more recently expanded into Paducah.
Paducah nonprofit Sprocket says Codefi has partnered with it and other local organizations with the aim of expanding the digital economy in west Kentucky.
Sprocket says the program, called Code Labs, takes place over 12 months with training in two courses. The 24 adult participants are partaking in virtual and personal instruction, as well as mentoring provided by local software developers.
Code Labs provides participants who don't have the software development experience the practical skills they need to perform front-end and back-end entry level software development, Sprocket says. Trainees can also work directly with local employers that sponsor capstone projects to get real-world experience.
Sprocket also says Code Labs graduates will have opportunities to take immediate paid internships and apprenticeships with local companies. They'll also have access to a national marketplace for rural digital talent, which Sprocket says provides access to jobs with remote companies.
Codefi is also working with local partners to provide an after school youth education program for 5th- through 8th-graders called Youth Coding League.
To apply to train with Code Labs, visit codefiworks.com/codelabs. According to the Codefi website, the organization is also offering web development courses in Murray, Hopkinsville and Madisonville in Kentucky, and West Plains, Perryville, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston in Missouri.
For more information about Sprocket, visit sprocketpaducah.com.