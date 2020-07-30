PADUCAH — With more heavy rain in the forecast after this week's downpour, Paducah residents living in flood-prone areas are concerned.
Glenda Clark recorded video on Wednesday of flash flooding in front of her home on Clay Street, near Carson Park. The water was so deep, it reached near her front step and covered the wheels of vehicles parked on the street.
Clark said this was the second time she experienced flash flooding outside her home since she moved there about a year ago.
"When I moved here and seen this, I could not believe it. I'm like, 'Oh my God, this is a swimming pool over here.' The street needs to be fixed," said Clark. "This flooding needs to be fixed. People gonna' lose a lot of stuff if this ever gets up any higher."
Clark said she was told one of her neighbors had to replace her car twice because of previous floods.
"I had to run out the door and move my car (Wednesday)," said Clark. "My car was parked on the side of my house. And you should've seen the rain getting on the side of the house just like it did in the front of the house."
The area where Clark lives is one of 10 priority problem areas identified by Strand Associates in its Comprehensive Stormwater Master Plan for Paducah. The firm also identified $43 million in capital needs.
Paducah City Manager Jim Arndt said the city has not begun to address the project areas that Stand Associates identified in the Stormwater Master Plan, and there is no timetable yet. He said right now, the city is concentrating on the existing infrastructure.
"What we're trying to focus on now is actually maintaining and cleaning the lines that we do have in the ground instead of a capital replacement project, actually going there and clean, televise and provide some good maintenance to those lines to make sure that what we have is functioning as designed," said Arndt.
Arndt said stormwater mitigation and utility maintenance is considered a WIN initiative on the city's strategic plan.
"We actually increased the budget for that this year compared to last year," said Arndt. "I believe it's right around $250,000 towards stormwater improvements this year, compared to $80,000 last year."
Arndt anticipates that the money for stormwater infrastructure will be kept steady, or possibly increased in the coming years.
"Storm water, as (City Engineer) Rick Murphy can tell you, has been the challenge for the city of Paducah since the inception of Paducah itself," said Arndt. "Of course, if you go back to the early 1900s, we had a massive flood issue. And that's stormwater and dealing with the rains, dealing with the flooding, whether that'd be flash blooding that we observed (Wednesday) or be river flooding, which we observed over the last, well, two times over the last three years. So we are challenged with that dynamic and just making sure that we put a priority towards trying to mitigate that."
Arndt said the city also does other stormwater infrastructure work that's not included in the $250,000. In addition, the city has two stormwater-related bridge-widening projects on Buckner Lane and South 24th Street, and there is an ongoing multimillion-dollar project to rehabilitate the flood wall.
"We are making great progress on the flood wall project," said Arndt. "That is our No. 1 piece of stormwater apparatus. Without the floodwall, downtown would have been completely flooded for days last year and the year before."
But mayoral candidate and Paducah City Commissioner Richard Abraham said the city has not put enough emphasis on stormwater problems.
"Stormwater has been an issue in the city for a while, and it's kind of been duct taped, if you will. A little money put here and there," said Abraham. "But like anything, when you don't pay attention to those things that are essential, they tend to get worse. And our stormwater management system is old. It's gotten worse over the years."
Abraham said the city has been too focused on the indoor aquatic and recreation center, and needs to instead spend that energy on stormwater infrastructure.
"Comparatively speaking, how aggressively have we really gone after our stormwater issues as far as putting money there, sitting down with those minds that understand those types of issues, to solve it as best we can, compared to the time and energy and conversations that we've had about an aquatic center that doesn't have the support of decision-makers moving forward to see that project through," said Abraham. "We have $20.5 million set to use for a project that we don't need, that being the aquatic center."
"That money can be used for infrastructure issues," Abaham added.
Meanwhile, mayoral candidate George Bray also said he would use a portion of the money allocated for the aquatic center toward stormwater improvements.
"We need to figure out where we can get the most bang for our buck and decide upon that," said Bray. "And then secondly, we need to figure out a long-term plan for stormwater. The city has a plan. They paid consultants to put together a plan. It called for spending over $40 million for stormwater, but we didn't go forward with the plan. And so we need to probably take that plan back off the shelf and look at it, maybe adjust it a little bit, get more people involved with community business owners, and we have to have a long-term stormwater plan."
Clark said time is of the essence.
"Someone needs to do something about this, because this is going to be up to — it's going to be in the apartments next," she said.
Local 6 also reached out to Mayor Brandi Harless for comment, but we have not heard back.