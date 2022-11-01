PADUCAH — Property tax bills are rolling in across Paducah and city officials want to make sure the payment process is as easy and efficient as possible for those who need to pay. That's why homeowners will now be able to pay their property tax bills online using a debit or credit card, according to a Monday release.
In addition to the new online payment option, residents subject to property tax may also pay with cash, check, credit-card, and debit-card in person at City Hall. Alternatively, payments can be made over the phone with a credit or debit card.
The Paducah Board of Commissioners reduced property tax from 27.1 cents to 26.5 cents per $100 of assessed value in September.
The City of Paducah said they would like to remind homeowners that the city government does not set the city or county school tax rates or assess a property's value. Property owners should be on the lookout for a separate bill from the McCracken County Sheriff for County government and other agencies.