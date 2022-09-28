PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission voted to reduce the property tax rate for the fiscal year 2023 during Tuesday evening's commission meeting.
According to a Wednesday release from the city, the tax rate has been lowered by $0.60 per $100 of assessed value.
Real-estate tax rates are calculated using the value of the property and the school district the property is in. The City of Paducah explained in the release they do not asses a property's value or determine the city and county school tax rates.
Property values are assessed by an elected official, known as a Property Valuation Administrator. You can read about McCracken County's PVA by visiting their website, here.
Residents will receive a separate tax bill from the McCracken County Sheriff for county government and other agencies.