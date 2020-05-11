PADUCAH -- A restaurant in Paducah is suing a Cincinnati insurance company for denying its insurance claim for the loss of business income from a "shutdown order" issued by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
Cynthia's Ristorante filed the eight page lawsuit on May 8, in the McCracken County Circuit Court against the Cincinnati Insurance Company (CIC), Steven J. Stack, MD, Commissioner of Public Health, Department of Public Health, Cabinet for Health and Family Services, Eric B. Friedlander,Secretary, Cabinet for Health and Family Services, and Kerry B. Harvey, Secretary, Public Protection Cabinet.
The restaurant is represented by Mark P. Bryant with Bryant Law Center.
On March 16, 2020, Gov. Andy Beshear ordered to close dine-in services for restaurants and bars throughout Kentucky. He said on Friday that restaurants are scheduled to reopen at a limited capacity May 22.
The lawsuit explains Cynthia's submitted a claim for the loss of business due to the "shutdown order" to the Cincinnati Insurance Company, who then denied the claim.
The lawsuit says Cynthia's is also suing Steven Stack, Eric Friedlander, and Kerry Harvey "in their official capacities because of the legal effect and the legal interpretation of their order is sought in this action."
At the time CIC denied coverage, the lawsuit says the insurance company was aware that:
- Cynthia's had insurance for loss of "business income," if that loss results from the action of a 'civil authority'
- The action of the civil authority may be based upon 'damage to property other than property' at the insured's premises.
- There was evidence of property damage, as the virus in the air and on surfaces may constitute property damage.
- There was evidence of widespread presence of the virus throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky and in Paducah and that the virus was dangerous.
- CIC has placed virus exclusions in other policies but there was no virus exclusion in Cynthia's policy.
You can read the full lawsuit below.
You can read the insurance policy for Cynthia's below.
You can read common policy declarations for Cynthia's below.