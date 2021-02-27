PADUCAH-- It has been more than a year since the start of the pandemic and restaurants are still waiting for the moment they can return to filling their tables with hungry people.
They are waiting, keeping hope alive, and you safe.
Owner of Big Ed's in Paducah, Ed White opened his business at the start of the pandemic, adjusting to limited capacities and other restrictions.
"Been kind of rough, the weather's put us back, it has started picking up just a little bit," said White.
"Of course, the weather knocked us out on Valentine's Day and we had to close down for a week, so it's been pretty rough."
Things got rough, but people adapted, and he kept the food coming, but he was not alone.
"I have some really good employees, and like I told them, it's [going] to be good times-- it's [going] to be bad times," said White.
"So we just ride it out, you know we just all ride together."
The concept of "Riding it out," is similar to how Theresa Arnold and her husband Randy adopted for their business Arnold's Grub Shack.
Theresa spent some parts of the night delivering meals.
Meal deliveries helped them throughout this pandemic.
"Well actually, that's when most of our business picked up a little bit because we delivered," said Randy.
"A lot of people was calling for us to help bring it out to them, leave it on the porch, and that helped out a whole lot!"
They cooked meals, packed food, and delivered at a distance.
Restaurant owners do not know how long this way of life will last, but they are hopeful.
"Stay strong with it, stay committed, and keep a great attitude about it, and try to keep things as close to normal as you can," said Randy.
They have faith that things will work out.
"I think the vaccine is going to help a lot, and get people out more, and of course the weather might," said White.
"Just hoping everything comes back together."
Both restaurant owners remind everyone to continue to support their local businesses.