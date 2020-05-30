PADUCAH — A little more than a week after Kentucky restaurants reopened to in-person dining, restaurants are seeing varying degrees of an uptick in sales.
Gov. Andy Beshear said restaurants were allowed to reopen on Friday, May 22, to welcome dine-in customers. But indoor capacity is limited to 33%, while outdoor capacity has no limit.
To help downtown restaurants attract more customers, the city is closing Market Square to vehicle traffic every weekend to allow picnic tables to be placed in the area.
One of the restaurants benefiting from the added picnic tables is Kirchhoff's Bakery and Deli. Business Manager Todd Anderson said Kirchhoff's — which completely shut down its deli in late March for the safety of its employees and customers — has reopened the deli for carryout orders, deliveries and outdoor dining.
But indoor dining at the deli has not yet resumed, so staff can make safety preparations.
"We're trying to be smart about it and open it when we're ready, not just when the state says that we can," Anderson explained.
Anderson said before restaurants were allowed to reopen for in-person dining, Kirchhoff's was only operating its bakery in a limited capacity.
"In the heart of the quarantine, we were down to about 15% gross revenue from before," Anderson recalled.
Now that dining in as resumed, Anderson said the picnic tables the city provided have helped with business.
"It's actually been decent," said Anderson. "This past week's been very rainy, so we had to deal with that quite a bit. And, you know, dealing with outside seating and the rain, I think has made sales a little bit less. But people are coming back and it's a slow build back up."
Because Saturday was a beautiful day, Anderson anticipated business would increase more.
"The sun is out. Everybody, there's a lot of activity going on downtown. I'm seeing a lot more people walking around. It feels a lot more like it should," said Anderson. "And I expect that (Saturday's) going to end up pretty decent. But anything pretty decent right now is still significantly what we were pre-coronavirus."
Anderson estimated that as of now, business is about 50% of what it was pre-pandemic. But he expects things will pick up with time.
"We're ready. Come on back down," Anderson said. "All the restaurants down here are and need your business. And everybody is being as safe and as clean as we can."
Meanwhile, Strickland's Seafood at 900 North 32nd St. reopened on Tuesday in a building four times bigger than its old one. And business has been better than owners Laura and Shawn Strickland expected.
"We haven't even had time to stop and really look to see the numbers. We're staying pretty full at night. Our lunches are about like our normal lunches were over there. But the nighttime, we've actually had to go on a wait," said Laura.
"Even at 33% (capacity), we seat over a hundred people now," Shawn added.
The restaurant's larger space also allows better distancing of the tables. But the Stricklands credit their success to "a great following."
The community supported us, just unreal," said Shawn. "It's been a blessing for us. We have good food and good customers."
The Stricklands say their staff is constantly cleaning surfaces and wiping menus. In addition, hand-sanitizing stations are available throughout the restaurant.
In addition to indoor seats, Strickland's Seafood also provides outdoor seats on the patio. In all, the restaurant has a capacity of 157.