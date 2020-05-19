PADUCAH — If you are ready to get back to your favorite Kentucky restaurants, you are in luck. They will be allowed to reopen Friday, but they must follow strict health guidelines from the governor. That includes only allowing 33% customer capacity inside their buildings.
As they prepare, local restaurants are asking you to do your part, using your best judgement to keep everyone safe.
Levi McDuffee owns part of Etcetera Coffee in Paducah.
Etcetera has two locations. The 320 North 6th St. location will reopen next Thursday.
"We're actually not going to have anybody inside the store. It's still going to be very much a takeout, drive-thru kind of situation," said McDuffee. "The previous owners, they still live above Etcetera, and they're both a high-risk population as well. And so, because of that, we're not going to allow anybody inside."
Customers are asked to order at the back of the shop, and pick their orders up in the front, while wearing masks. Outdoor seating will be available with tables 6-feet apart. They will open May 28, and operate from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.
Tuesday morning, the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce and Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau hosted a virtual seminar. They were joined by Stacy Roof, the president and CEO of the Kentucky Restaurant Association, who discussed the guidelines.
They asked that the public follow a several guidelines, including sitting with members of their households only, not crowding bathrooms, and wearing masks when in contact with others.
Kirchoff's Bakery and Deli at Market House Square will not reopen immediately, sticking with carryout and delivery for now. Employees are already wearing masks and gloves.
The city of Paducah is closing both brick roads near Market House Square, so restaurants can use that space for outdoor seating.
Kirchoff's Business Manager Todd Anderson said they will seat people outdoors, but he has concerns.
"We're not a bar. We don't have bouncers that can go around and force customers to adhere to the guidelines that we've been given," said Anderson. "So, that's actually something that we're still working on trying to determine — how to do that well."
Restaurant owners said they will continue moving at their own pace to keep their employees and customers safe.
The brick roads will close at noon on Friday. They will reopen for drivers at 8 a.m. Monday morning.
Any Paducah restaurant is allowed to have outside seating on their property, as long as they abide by the public health regulations.
The city is also working on creating a permit to allow restaurants with outside dining to serve alcohol.