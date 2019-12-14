PADUCAH— Saturday was the 5th annual Paducah Homegrown Holiday Farmers Market.
Local vendors came out to Paducah Middle School with their homegrown products. Santa Claus even made an appearance too.
Paducah's Special Events Coordinator Molly Johnson says it's a special environment.
"Its really great to see old, young, in-between families, couples, everybody just kind of comes on out and enjoy what we have here and its just nice to see people walk around and smile and have a good time," Johnson said.
This is the third year the market has partnered with Paducah Middle School.