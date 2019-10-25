Weather Alert

...SOAKING RAINS EXPECTED ACROSS PARTS OF THE QUAD STATE REGION TONIGHT AND SATURDAY... .AN INTENSE LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM WILL MOVE ACROSS THE QUAD STATE REGION LATE TONIGHT AND EARLY SATURDAY. LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL ASSOCIATED WITH THIS SYSTEM MAY PRODUCE THE POTENTIAL FOR FLASH FLOODING ACROSS THE AREA. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, ALEXANDER, JOHNSON, MASSAC, POPE, PULASKI, AND UNION. IN WESTERN KENTUCKY, BALLARD, CALLOWAY, CARLISLE, FULTON, GRAVES, HICKMAN, LIVINGSTON, MARSHALL, AND MCCRACKEN. IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, BOLLINGER, BUTLER, CAPE GIRARDEAU, MISSISSIPPI, NEW MADRID, SCOTT, AND STODDARD. * FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * PERSISTENT RAINFALL LATE TONIGHT AND SATURDAY MORNING, COMBINED WITH A SHORT PERIOD OF MORE EFFICIENT AND INTENSE RAINFALL RATES, MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLASH FLOODING IN THE WATCH AREA. * LOOK FOR GRADUAL RISES IN WATER LEVELS IN SMALL DITCHES, STREAMS, AND CREEKS THROUGH THE MIDNIGHT HOUR. MORE INTENSE RAINFALL RATES OVERNIGHT AND EARLY SATURDAY MORNING WILL CAUSE MORE RAPID FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS AND POORLY DRAINED URBAN AREAS. ANY THUNDERSTORM DEVELOPMENT COULD WORSEN RAINFALL AMOUNTS IN ISOLATED LOCATIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&