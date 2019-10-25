PADUCAH — A section of Joe Clifton Drive in Paducah that has been closed since Sept. 3 for a major rehabilitation project will reopen Friday night, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.
Joe Clifton Drive, which is part of U.S. 45, is closed from the intersection with Jefferson Street to the intersection with H.C. Mathis Drive for the $1.2 million highway improvement project.
Crews with Jim Smith Contracting demolished the existing roadway, reinforce the subsurface, installed a new curb and gutter, created a new gravel base and adding a new asphalt driving surface. Once that work was finished, two outside bike lanes were added, as well as a center turn lane.
In a news release sent Friday, KYTC spokesman Keith Todd said the road will reopen sometime around 7 p.m. Todd said drivers should keep an eye out for the traffic configuration changes in the project area, which is near Carson Park.
The cabinet said the new bike lanes and center turn lane provide wider lanes of travel, and the changes are expected to improve the flow of traffic and reduce the number of rear-end crashes.