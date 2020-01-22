PADUCAH — Paducah is delaying what's called the Special Event Cost Recovery Program.
The proposal would let the city charge certain fees and rates for any event requiring a permit.
Parks and Recreation Director Mark Thompson says the city is delaying the program because they didn't tell event organizers how much this would cost them.
He says the they're working to figure out what the fee would be for the more than 100 groups that hold events.
"We're starting to work on it as each event occurs this year," Thompson says. "And then each one will be getting that information as we promised last year. We'll be making sure that we follow through with it this year."
Thompson said the delay will give people more time to prepare their expenses.
"It'll give us time to make sure that we provide them with all the costs necessary for their '21 budgets," Thompson says.
Thompson says they're looking at staffing, equipment and material costs.
The city says it's now looking to implement the program in 2021.
City Manager Jim Arndt will publicly remove the ordinance from the agenda at the board meeting next week.