PADUCAH – The remains of a World War II veteran from Paducah that were identified in October, nearly 80 years after he was killed at Pearl Harbor, are set to be buried April 8.
Navy Fireman 2nd Class Hal Allison was accounted for on Oct. 14, 2021. On Dec. 7, 1941, he was assigned to the USS Oklahoma, moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor when the vessel was attacked by Japanese aircraft.
The attack resulted in the deaths of Allison and 428 other crewmen.
When Allison's remains were first discovered in October, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said flags across the commonwealth will fly at half staff.
From 1947 until 2015, 46 unidentified remains from Pearl Harbor have been buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu. In 1949, a military board classified those who could not be identified as non-recoverable, including Allison.
In June 2015 the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) began analyzing the remains of the 46 unidentified individuals buried at the Punchbowl.
Allison's name was recognized at the Walls of the Missing at the Punchbowl. Now a rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.