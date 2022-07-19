PADUCAH — The Salvation Army of Paducah held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the opening of its new Supportive Services for Veterans Office.
The event raised awareness for the region's veterans, who experience housing insecurity and other challenges.
During the ceremony, Salvation Army Maj. Zach Bell spoke about the precarious financial situations some veterans in the Paducah area face.
"We are so grateful of the veterans who have given of themselves — given of their lives — for our freedom. Our freedom. But the reality is over 20,000 veterans find themselves not free in the way that they're able to live. They find themselves in poverty. They find themselves maybe experiencing homelessness, and because of that, they've lost their freedom with that," Bell said.
The new office will help connect veterans with resources to combat those issues.
