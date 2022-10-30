PADUCAH — For many families in western Kentucky, this year’s Christmas season is posing a significant challenge due to rising prices.
The Salvation Army of Paducah had been planning to end its Angel Tree registration on Friday, Oct. 28. But seeing the need that is out there, it decided to extend it until Wednesday, Nov. 2.
Registration is for children up to 12, and proof of household need/income must be demonstrated. Children can reside in Marshall, McCracken, Livingston or Ballard Counties.
Angel Tree registration is inside the Kentucky Oaks Mall, in a suite four doors down from JCPenney. It will be open on Monday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and on Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Last year, the Angel Tree program distributed 1,423 gifts that ended up under the Christmas tree for Angels across the Purchase Region.
Once a child or senior adult has been registered and accepted, their Christmas wish list is shared with donors in the community who purchase new clothing and toys. The gifts are distributed to the family to place under their family Christmas tree.
To learn more about the Angel Tree program, or to make a donation to the virtual red kettle in Paducah, visit SalvationArmyPaducah.org, or call 270-443-8231.