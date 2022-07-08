PADUCAH — According to a release, the Paducah Salvation Army is taking over administration of the Supportive Services for Veterans Families program, which aims to rapidly rehouse homeless veterans and their families.
They said some of the specialized services they offer in the program are healthcare navigation, financial counseling, legal services, and transportation help. They will also serve 10 other counties in Western Kentucky.
The release included a statement from Lieutenant David Donegan of the Salvation Army Paducah Corps. who said: