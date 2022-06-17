PADUCAH — Starting next week, two Paducah Salvation Army locations will function as cooling centers on week days when the heat index exceeds 100° F.
Both the Salvation Army on Trimble Street and the one on Irvin Cobb Drive will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The centers will be available to anyone who needs them. There will be snacks, cold drinks, restrooms, and fans available for people to take home and use. In addition, caseworkers will be able to speak with anyone needing social services.
In a statement released on Friday, the Corps Leader Lieutenant David Donegan said, “Believe it or not, some folks do not have air-conditioning or cannot afford it. Some are experiencing homelessness. The elderly, young children, and those with health problems are particularly at risk for heat-related illnesses. We hope to be able to provide a place of comfort for them here in Paducah.”