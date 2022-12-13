PADUCAH, KY — With the deadline quickly approaching, the Paducah Salvation Army says 448 children participating in the Angel Tree program this year have not had their gifts dropped-off.
The Salvation Army says if you adopted an angel this year, gifts should be dropped-off at the Salvation Army's suite at the Kentucky Oaks Mall or at their office on Trimble Street by Dec. 16.
Corps Officer Lieutenant David Donegan explained the need in a Tuesday release, saying 700 children are participating this year — more than they've ever seen before.
“We want to make sure that every kid has something to open on Christmas morning. We’re asking the Paducah community to step up in this giving season and help someone who’s less fortunate. We know we can count on this community.”
If an Angel's gift is not dropped-off, they become a "Forgotten Angel," the release explains. The Salvation Army will shop for Forgotten Angels next week, they say, but the funds for that are limited. Especially since, with only 11 days left of Red Kettle season, they've reportedly only reached 44% of their $124,000 fundraising goal.
“Everyone’s budgets are stretched thin this year, we understand that. But if you could find a little extra, even $5 or $10, it could help these families more than you know,” said Donegan.
Click here to make a virtual donation to Paducah's Red Kettle or learn more about the Angel Tree program.