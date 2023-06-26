PADUCAH — Extreme heat isn't just uncomfortable. It can be deadly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 600 people die in the US every year because of it. With triple-digit temperatures on the way, local leaders are preparing to help out where they can with cooling centers.
The Salvation Army provides water and snacks at its cooling center in Paducah. Organizers tell me safety and health are their priorities, but it's the fellowship that matters most.
Beating the summer heat can be hard. Especially for people like Gianah. She's homeless and spends hot days looking for places to stay cool.
"Pretty much like everywhere. Libraries, a lot of places to hangout and chill," she says.
She says a lot of people don't realize the reality of being without air conditioning or a home in hot temperatures.
"They only see the money. They don't see the people and the complications of them being there," she says.
That’s why the Salvation Army offers its cooling center at its Trimble Street location.
"We have the cooling center located in a place such as this because we can offer them information on how to receive other services as well and get those services to them as soon as possible," says Bobbie Jo Barnes with the Salvation Army.
Barnes does social work for the organization. She says the cooling center benefits the community and the Salvation Army.
"This is our one-on-one time with the people who are in need, and if you have two ears to listen, they’re willing to tell, and it really gives them hope," says Barnes.
Hope is what Gianah says keeps her going.
"That feels good to be honest," she says.
The doors to the Salvation Army's cooling center on Trimble Street in Paducah will officially open for the summer on Monday, July 3. The hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The Paducah Police Department says it will offer rides to the cooling center on a case-by-case basis depending on a person's situation. The police department can be reached at 270-444-8550.