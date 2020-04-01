PADUCAH -- The City of Paducah says some businesses may have to resubmit their application for the Paducah Small Business Relief Fund.
The city says due to email issues, some applications were not received.
Only businesses who applied between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday need to resubmit their applications.
You will receive an auto-reply message if the application is successfully submitted.
The city is providing $2,000 for the first 75 eligible small businesses.
Small businesses are:
- Not a franchise or franchise-affiliated.
- Have 25 or fewer employees.
- Have a brick-and-mortar presence within the Paducah city limits.
The funds must be used for rent, mortgage, payroll, and utilities.
The city will be taking applications until April 10 at 4:30 p.m.
You can find out more, including the application, by clicking here.