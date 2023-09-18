PADUCAH — The Paducah Public Schools Board of Education approved a new position Monday: school police chief.
One of the district's six existing school resource officers will fill the position of Paducah Public Schools police chief.
Superintendent Donald Shively said a district police chief will improve communication between Paducah Public Schools and local law enforcement agencies.
"What's going to happen is the Paducah Police Department, if they need, or the sheriff's department needs to be in contact with us, they have a lead person to go to that will work with our other officers in our district," Shively explained.
In addition to improved communication, the new position will assign responsibility to a specific person to ensure student safety.
"There's policies, procedures, all that has to be managed, and somebody has to oversee that, and so this should help us create an efficiency with that to ensure that we're doing everything we possibly can to ensure safe schools for children," Shively said.
The new position is being created after the school district applied and was approved for a separate police force. A police force designated for the school district will accredit all school resource officers with a title and achievements. The district said establishing a separate police force will open opportunities for grants and training.
"It will allow us to have some opportunities at some grants, some training, additional resources relative to assuring the safety of children," Shively said.
Monday's school board meeting also highlighted leadership programs for students in the middle school.
Paducah Middle School has implemented a house program. Each student is assigned one of the four houses, and they earn points for their house for acts of leadership, kindness and proactivity.
One student said she is saving up her points for Chick-Fil-A, a reward for which they can be used. She said anytime she doesn't want to do something, she thinks about getting her reward.
The program has resulted in many benefits for students. The Office Discipline Referrals have decreased by 63%. "Our kids are working harder to get these house points than ever before," Paducah Middle School Assistant Principal Wes Newsome said.
Also during Monday's meeting, the board awarded a landscaping contract for the Head Start Preschool Project to Cornerstone Hardscapes and Landscapes for $143,480. Shively said students will be in the building by Jan. 3.
The board also awarded the payment to contractors for the Soccer Complex Project in the amount of $46,890.
Additionally, the school board approved two student trips. They approved Paducah Tilghman High School Future Business Leaders of America students to go to Cardinals Career Day, and Interact Club students to go on a learning service trip to El Salvador next year.
Finally, the board reviewed and approved the working budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024.