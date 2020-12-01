PADUCAH -- Several questions remain unanswered as the Paducah Board of Education held their third executive session discussion about Superintendent Donald Shively. The board once again did not take any action after meeting for more than two hours. Amina Watkins is one of the parents in the district who is frustrated with the lack of action.
"I think that they are losing ground," Watkins said. "It seems that the time they've taken over this past month has been just repeated meetings, the executive sessions, which completely leaves us out."
She has three children in the school district. Watkins thinks the board needs to do something about Shively.
"They should be open and honest with citizens, with the community, and the parents," Watkins said. "These are our kids. Their decision is going to affect, not only our kids, but this community."
Before the district moved to virtual learning several students walked out in protest of Shively and the board. Watkins expects those demonstrations to continue as long as Shively is still employed by the school district.
"We're still going to make noise about it, we're still talking about it. You may not not see it on the news every day, you may not see it on our Facebook pages every day, but we're still discussing it between ourselves, between other parents, and with our students at home," Watkins said. "This isn't something that's just going to go away."
Paducah Board of Education Chair Carl LeBuhn says the board would likely make a decision by the end of the current school semester.