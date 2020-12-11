PADUCAH — The Paducah Board of Education has voted to request that Superintendent Donald Shively take 40 days of unpaid leave to obtain education, training and community involvement on racial equity.
This, after the board met in an executive session regarding a photo of Shively in blackface was circulated on social media.
Twenty of those days of leave are to take place during the current school year, and 20 are to take place next school year.
The motion to request Shively's leave of absence was made by vice chairman Dr. Felix Akojie. All board members voted yes on the motion, except Dr. James Hudson, who abstained from the vote.
The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP has repeatedly called for Shively's resignation. On Thursday, the NAACP also laid out seven goals for the school district to improve diversity and inclusion.
Board members have previously given statements or sat down for interviews with Local 6 regarding the photo, which Shively first told the board about in 2019. At that time, the board chose not to take any actions to reprimand the superintendent.
The board's meeting at the Paducah Innovation Hub began at 4 p.m. and concluded around 6:15 p.m. Much of that time was spent in executive session.
Reading from a prepared statement, School Board Chair Carl LeBuhn said the school board, considering Shively's past performance, evaluations and his "commitment to equity over the entirety of his tenure as superintendent," chose not to ask for Shively's resignation. "The board believed in February of last year and agrees today that Dr. Shively's performance as superintendent has been above average if not exemplary, and that the educational experience offered to every pupil in our diverse student population has improved under his leadership," LeBuhn said.
The board chair said the board believes Shively regrets the incident, and "that his decision making is not guided by discriminatory motives or racist beliefs."
"But the board also recognizes that Dr. Shively's leadership has been undermined by an image of him that is inconsistent with our values and principles. The students and others in the community who are offended or disappointed by the picture have legitimate concerns that merit a serious response," LeBuhn said.
LeBuhn said the board has also been in preliminary discussions with the University of Kentucky's Education and Civil Rights Initiative, and expects to approve a contract with that group during a future board meeting to create a racial equity plan for the school district. That contract is to paid for in part by money saved from Shively's unpaid leave.
Reading a statement of his own before the board adjured, Shively again apologized for appearing in blackface, and said he is committed to going through the education and training the school board voted to require of him.
"I'm committed to the success of each and every child in this district," Shively said. "To our students, employees, parents or guardians, the board of education and our community, I must stress that I accept full responsibility for how my horrible and racially insensitive decision to wear blackface has affected and impacted the community at large, especially the students of Paducah Public Schools."
Shively said he has gained a deeper understanding of the hurt the photo caused through discussion with members of the local African-American community.
"I have created division in our community that we all love," Shively said. "I do not just accept the board's decision. I embrace the opportunity to learn and improve as a person, as a person who has influence on children and adults in this community."
