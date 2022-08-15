PADUCAH — Several high-interest items were on the agenda at the Paducah Public Schools Board of Education meeting Monday night.
Those included a student trip to an equity institute, Advanced Placement classes, tax rates and COVID-related days for staff.
First, Student Junior Board Representatives Coryon Brooks and Jayda Reed discussed the Equity Institute.
The opportunity comes as they enter a school year after the University of Kentucky completed an equity audit on the district.
Brooks and Reed said the retreat made an even deeper impact with that audit in mind.
"What I get out of the retreat is just to be a better person, be a leader and just focus on making priorities of being a leader," said Brooks.
"We just may not look the same or act the same, but we're all equal," said Reed.
One of their goals for the year is to see more students of color in AP classes.
"I am the only African American in my AP class, so I'm very targeted to promote that," said Brooks.
Other topics included tax rates and COVID-19 sick days for teachers.
"We are very blessed to be able to lower your property tax rate and still be able to generate additional revenue to cover the cost that have been acquired," said Superintendent Donald Shively.
Shively said for every $100,000 your house is worth, expect your bill to drop by $18.
As for COVID-19, employees now have 10 paid days to be absent with a positive test.
"It's a safety net. If you did get COVID, you won't have to use your sick days," said Shively.