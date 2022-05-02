PADUCAH — The Paducah Public Schools Board of Education is expected to vote Monday on whether to renew the contract of Superintendent Donald Shively.
There have been repeated calls from the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP, as well as from some parents and community members, asking the board not to renew Shively's contract. A 2002 photo of Shively in blackface was shared widely online in 2020. After the photo surfaced on social media, Shively issued a public apology. The school board was made aware of the photo in 2019, but didn't take action until after the photo was shared online in 2020.
The board voted in December of 2020 to require Shively to take 40 days of unpaid leave for racial sensitivity training. The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP has said that training and an equity audit conducted for the school system were necessary, but the group has maintained its stance in favor of nonrenewal of Shively's contract.
The Kentucky Education Professional Standards Board formally reprimanded Shively in February of this year, saying "Such racist and deplorable conduct interferes with students' ability to learn and staff's ability to teach in a safe and welcoming environment for all people."
Shively's current contract is set to end June 30. The only action item on the agenda is for "Consideration of and Discussions Regarding a Motion or Motions Related to the Reappointment of the Superintendent and Approval of a Contract Reappointing Superintendent."
The original agenda for the special called meeting didn't include time for public comments. But Local 6's Jack Kane has learned that school board chair Dr. Carl LeBuhn added one after a community member asked. LeBuhn said the board wants to allow the public to share their views at the meeting.
Local 6 will provide livestreaming coverage of the meeting, which is being held at 5:30 p.m. at the Paducah Innovation Hub, and Jack will provide further coverage of the board's decision during Local 6 at 10.